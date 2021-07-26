Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Separately, Mizuho boosted their price target on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.68.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $5.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $340.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.50 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 23.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 113.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the period. 19.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

