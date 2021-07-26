Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Decreased by Analyst

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Biogen in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $4.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.89. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2022 earnings at $19.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $21.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $28.18 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BIIB. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.28.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $325.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Biogen has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.26. The firm has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Biogen by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after buying an additional 936,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,777,361,000 after buying an additional 83,027 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after buying an additional 370,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,818,000 after buying an additional 37,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after buying an additional 2,563,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

