Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Cut by Truist Securiti

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AT&T in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now expects that the technology company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

T has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

Shares of T opened at $28.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.77. AT&T has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $200.99 billion, a PE ratio of -90.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.97.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $2,019,873,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 119.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,811,593 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 536.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,896,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,263 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 604.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,092,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227,851 shares during the period. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

