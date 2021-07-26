Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the natural resource company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.99.

NYSE FCX opened at $35.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.33. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.14.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 598.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,864 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,652,639 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,921 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 179,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 103,280 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $1,545,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $991,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,402,577 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

