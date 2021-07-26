Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Boosted by Piper Sandler

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TotalEnergies in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the company will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.03. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $42.03 on Monday. TotalEnergies has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $50.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.51 billion, a PE ratio of -24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.34%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

