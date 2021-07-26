Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Hope Bancorp, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Hope Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.16 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $13.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.65. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $16.61.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,972,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,823,000 after purchasing an additional 158,473 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 11.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,868,000 after acquiring an additional 225,659 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 50.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,052,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,912,000 after acquiring an additional 684,473 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $17,451,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,169,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,763,000 after purchasing an additional 50,346 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

