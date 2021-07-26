Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for OneMain Holdings, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of OneMain in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OneMain’s FY2022 earnings at $9.08 EPS.

Get OneMain alerts:

OMF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

NYSE OMF opened at $61.51 on Monday. OneMain has a one year low of $24.45 and a one year high of $63.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.75. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 2.07.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 128,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in OneMain by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 44,708 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,206,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,122,000 after buying an additional 133,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In other OneMain news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.13%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.