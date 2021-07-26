PutinCoin Trading Up 44.9% Over Last Week (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded up 44.9% against the US dollar. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $794,869.39 and $930.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,241.39 or 0.99718576 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00030840 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006265 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 60.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00072035 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000739 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00010008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

