Provident Financial (PROV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Provident Financial to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.
Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Provident Financial had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million.
PROV opened at $17.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.15. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.10 million, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.62.
About Provident Financial
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.
