Provident Financial (PROV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Provident Financial to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Provident Financial had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million.

PROV opened at $17.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.15. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.10 million, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

