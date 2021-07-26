ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Purchased by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up about 2.4% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $5,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,357,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,050,000 after acquiring an additional 322,960 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 297.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,771,000 after acquiring an additional 240,960 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,891,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,746,000 after purchasing an additional 86,739 shares during the last quarter.

NOBL traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.93. 230,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.43.

