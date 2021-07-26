ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY) by 55.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,592 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $920,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $648,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SVXY opened at $53.69 on Monday. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.21.

