Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.020-$4.060 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.31.

PLD opened at $127.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.07. Prologis has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

