Primecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $4.30 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 26th. Primecoin has a total market cap of $4.30 million and $810,065.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Primecoin has traded up 31.8% against the dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Primecoin

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 37,109,014 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

