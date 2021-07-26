Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 411,917 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 627,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411,917 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.67% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $35,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 30.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 33,649 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 31.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company.

BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair set a $56.77 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.60.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $53.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.