Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 189,981 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,981 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $32,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1,818.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $144.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.42 and a 12-month high of $163.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.88.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 2,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $343,332.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,494 shares in the company, valued at $687,582. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $246,504.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,351.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,716 shares of company stock worth $718,237 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.71.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

