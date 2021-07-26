Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,117,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 247,155 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $38,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 156.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 15.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 11.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GPK opened at $17.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.45. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.84.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

A number of analysts recently commented on GPK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

