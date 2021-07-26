Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys Shares of 2,302,749 Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,302,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,230,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.17% of Longboard Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $398,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $6,620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LBPH. Guggenheim began coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, began coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

NASDAQ LBPH opened at $8.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78. Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $18.95.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.