Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,215,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,885 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $34,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 12.3% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos acquired 2,000 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,100 shares in the company, valued at $665,305. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global purchased 16,219 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.70 per share, with a total value of $416,828.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 23,590 shares of company stock valued at $603,587. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CWEN opened at $28.04 on Monday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.00 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.329 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CWEN shares. Seaport Global Securities raised Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

