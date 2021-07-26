Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) PT Raised to C$70.00 at Evercore

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target hoisted by Evercore from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

PD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering set a C$42.31 price target on Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI set a C$70.00 price target on Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$51.22.

Precision Drilling stock opened at C$41.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$552.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of C$15.80 and a twelve month high of C$54.72.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.83) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$236.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$233.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -4.5100005 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

