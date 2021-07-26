Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Holdings Lifted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 76.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Post were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Post by 18,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Post by 4,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $104.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.81. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.38 and a 52 week high of $117.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.16.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. increased their target price on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

