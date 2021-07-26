Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target Raised to $490.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $465.00 to $490.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $482.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $462.14.

Pool stock opened at $462.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $447.85. Pool has a 52-week low of $285.92 and a 52-week high of $478.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,120,444.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,211 shares of company stock worth $16,592,946. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Pool by 2,375.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 16,416 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Pool by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Pool by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 13,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

