Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Holdings Lifted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 67.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 35.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 47.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter valued at $78,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $462.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $447.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.23. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $285.92 and a 1 year high of $478.67.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

POOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.14.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,120,444.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total value of $4,142,670.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,387,409.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,211 shares of company stock valued at $16,592,946 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

