Polyient Games Governance Token Hits Market Cap of $1.23 Million (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market cap of $1.23 million and $2.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for $67.52 or 0.00176675 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 43.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00049468 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00015877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $325.22 or 0.00851008 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00084426 BTC.

About Polyient Games Governance Token

Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,236 coins. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

