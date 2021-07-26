Point72 Asset Management L.P. Trims Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 45.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,606 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 199,371 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.38% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $8,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.4% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 39,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,344 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

ANF opened at $39.04 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $47.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.16.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

ANF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,522,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,182,555.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,984.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,246 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

