Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 45,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,780,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 136.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $193.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.38.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

