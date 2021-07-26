Point72 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 61.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 223,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356,363 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $7,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.8% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 100,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 12,120 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 241,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after buying an additional 27,801 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,857,000 after buying an additional 180,865 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 720,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,056,000 after purchasing an additional 222,401 shares during the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $36.07 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $37.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

KDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,034.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $118,996.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 72,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,235.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

