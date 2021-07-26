Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 99,600 Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 99,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,003,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.27% of Fabrinet as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FN. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 57,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Fabrinet by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 541,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,009,000 after purchasing an additional 46,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Fabrinet by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 384,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,820,000 after purchasing an additional 26,444 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. MKM Partners started coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.89.

FN stock opened at $92.22 on Monday. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $479.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

