Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 458,123 Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 458,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.83% of Rite Aid at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RAD. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 625.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,696,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rite Aid by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,005,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,402,000 after buying an additional 793,118 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Rite Aid by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,445,000 after buying an additional 467,260 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rite Aid during the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Rite Aid by 178.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 393,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after buying an additional 252,203 shares in the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RAD opened at $14.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $804.82 million, a P/E ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Rite Aid Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.16. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Rite Aid’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Rite Aid Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.