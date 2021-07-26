Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Acquired by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 7,442.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,486 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 718.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLUG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.26.

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.02. The company had a trading volume of 473,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,868,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 26.57 and a quick ratio of 25.59. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. The company’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

