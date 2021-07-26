PKG Token (PKG) Market Cap Achieves $205,691.20

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last week, PKG Token has traded up 58.2% against the dollar. PKG Token has a market capitalization of $205,691.20 and approximately $7,964.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PKG Token coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00038344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00117562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00132101 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,482.55 or 0.99801957 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.86 or 0.00826946 BTC.

About PKG Token

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

