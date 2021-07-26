Piper Sandler Increases Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target to $18.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MGY. TheStreet raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a d- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.64.

MGY opened at $13.70 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.32. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 2.62.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $207.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.83 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $109,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $197,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $7,931,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 625,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 44,745 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $712,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $2,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

