Piper Sandler Comments on CNX Resources Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CNX Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CNX. Bank of America downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $12.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CNX Resources by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 315,269 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,808,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,188,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,474,000 after buying an additional 43,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.