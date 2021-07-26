Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has set its FY 2021 guidance at 1.860-1.960 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.86 to $1.96 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $18.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.98. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.