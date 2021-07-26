Physicians Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,081 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SageGuard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 3.0% in the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 13.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.9% in the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,368 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $5,153,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,426.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,013 shares of company stock valued at $30,668,425 in the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research raised FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

FDX traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $296.80. The company had a trading volume of 36,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,492. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $300.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $163.86 and a 1 year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.51%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

