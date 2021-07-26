Physicians Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $3,700,506.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 917,387 shares of company stock valued at $211,370,333. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $243.70. 91,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,805,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.84. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $244.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.13.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

