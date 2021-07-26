Physicians Financial Services Inc. Has $4.71 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 2.0% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 746.4% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $243.97. The company had a trading volume of 95,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,484. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $191.64 and a 52 week high of $245.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.39.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.