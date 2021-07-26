Philippa (Pippa) Morgan Sells 20,000 Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total transaction of C$700,948.00.

Philippa (Pippa) Morgan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aritzia alerts:

On Thursday, July 15th, Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total transaction of C$701,044.00.

ATZ opened at C$36.40 on Monday. Aritzia Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$16.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.12.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$267.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$262.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.3400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATZ shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Aritzia and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.00.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.