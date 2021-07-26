Phala.Network Trading 29.6% Higher This Week (PHA)

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 52% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last week, Phala.Network has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar. Phala.Network has a total market cap of $96.00 million and $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phala.Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00049280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00015332 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.82 or 0.00822927 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005979 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000307 BTC.

About Phala.Network

PHA is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . Phala.Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network . Phala.Network’s official website is phala.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala.Network

