Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 14,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 66,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.36.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.83. 595,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,779,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $43.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.60. The company has a market cap of $234.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.