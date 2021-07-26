PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.620-$1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $983.73 million.PerkinElmer also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.880-$9.880 EPS.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised PerkinElmer from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.42.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $164.34 on Monday. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $109.54 and a 1-year high of $164.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

In other news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

