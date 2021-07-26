PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Shares Gap Down to $164.34

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $164.34, but opened at $156.41. PerkinElmer shares last traded at $167.92, with a volume of 8,695 shares trading hands.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 3.37%.

In related news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 12,149 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

