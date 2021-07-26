PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.880-$9.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.57 billion-$4.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.620-$1.620 EPS.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.42.

Shares of PKI opened at $164.34 on Monday. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $109.54 and a 52-week high of $164.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

In other news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

