Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,281 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Perficient by 723.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,245,809 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $73,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,556 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,109,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,038,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2,480.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,840 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after acquiring an additional 194,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $300,562,000 after acquiring an additional 180,418 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $545,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, April 30th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

PRFT stock opened at $83.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.19, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $87.05.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.55 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 5.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

