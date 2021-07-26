Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,312,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815,689 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $39,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2,040.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 9,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $118,683.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $11.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $802.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.25. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $16.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.28.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.58 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

