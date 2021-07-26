PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,086 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $157.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,349,011. The company has a market capitalization of $217.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $157.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Truist upped their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

