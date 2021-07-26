PEPS Coin Price Tops $0.0059 on Major Exchanges (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 43.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $269,433.22 and approximately $392.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded up 74.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00091298 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 61,836,275 coins and its circulating supply is 45,596,098 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

