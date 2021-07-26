Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Price Up 95.9% Over Last Week

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be bought for about $72.02 or 0.00186925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded up 95.9% against the dollar. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $47,999.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00049610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002858 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00016224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $331.16 or 0.00859525 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005854 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs (CRYPTO:PPBLZ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepemon Pepeballs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the exchanges listed above.

