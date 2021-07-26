People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.67.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

In other People’s United Financial news, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $138,169.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 162,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,349.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 61,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $1,111,565.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 247,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,501,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,537 shares of company stock worth $1,805,494. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in People’s United Financial by 4,390.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,626 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 445,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,766,000 after buying an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $15.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.64. People’s United Financial has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. People’s United Financial’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that People’s United Financial will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.48%.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.