Pegasystems (PEGA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Pegasystems to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.97 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pegasystems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pegasystems stock opened at $136.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Pegasystems has a one year low of $100.69 and a one year high of $148.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEGA shares. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.67.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total transaction of $38,936.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,042.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total transaction of $695,573.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,414.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,006 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

