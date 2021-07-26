Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,907 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.55% of Parke Bancorp worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Parke Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Parke Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Parke Bancorp by 5.8% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 350,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after buying an additional 19,296 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Parke Bancorp by 229.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 22,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in Parke Bancorp by 649.3% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 329,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after buying an additional 285,764 shares during the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PKBK opened at $20.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.01. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.24.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 17.27%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%.

In other news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $104,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 239,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Sheppard, Jr. sold 9,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $192,323.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,204.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,167 shares of company stock worth $404,074 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

